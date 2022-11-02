Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $43.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.