Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $394.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.77. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

