Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) recently:

10/31/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 370 ($4.47).

10/20/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47).

10/19/2022 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/14/2022 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62).

9/13/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23).

9/6/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 1,396,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,407. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

