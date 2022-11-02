Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shutterstock (SSTK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) in the last few weeks:
- 10/26/2022 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shutterstock Price Performance
NYSE:SSTK opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.
Shutterstock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.
