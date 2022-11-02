Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shutterstock (SSTK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2022 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

