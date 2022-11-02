Wedbush Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $164.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,378. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.