Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $16.94. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 56,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

