Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

HCC stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

