Vita Coco (COCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $562.07 million and a PE ratio of 42.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

