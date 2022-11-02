Vistra Corp. (VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 29th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Vistra Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
