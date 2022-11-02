Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post earnings of 0.10 per share for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of VWE opened at 2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.66. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 2.42 and a 52-week high of 12.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 25,183.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
See Also
