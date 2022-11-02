Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 2825219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vimeo by 4,988.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

