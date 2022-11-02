Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VKTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

VKTX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $335.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

