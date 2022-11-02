Viant Technology (DSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Viant Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts expect Viant Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Viant Technology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Viant Technology by 277.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 53.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

