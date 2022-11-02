Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $280.00 at Robert W. Baird

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,774. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

