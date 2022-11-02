Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $139-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.58 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,051. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

