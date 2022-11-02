Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 177,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,181. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

