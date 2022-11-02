USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE USNA traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. 76,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,501. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.78. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

