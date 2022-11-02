Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 1,021,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.