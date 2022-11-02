United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of X stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 147,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after buying an additional 275,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

