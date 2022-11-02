Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given New €2.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.00 ($2.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uniper from €4.10 ($4.10) to €2.20 ($2.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

UNPRF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Uniper has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

