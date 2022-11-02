UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.15 or 0.31157459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

