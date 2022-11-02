UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.
UDR Price Performance
UDR stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
UDR Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in UDR by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.