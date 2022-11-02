UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in UDR by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

