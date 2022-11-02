Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.36

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 1047616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,302. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.