Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

TRTN opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triton International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

