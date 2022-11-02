Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Triton International has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Triton International Price Performance
TRTN opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triton International (TRTN)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.