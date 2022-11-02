Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

TRN traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,714. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

