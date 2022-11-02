Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.02

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.02 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 115.10 ($1.33). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.36), with a volume of 19,697 shares traded.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.87. The stock has a market cap of £46.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,065.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Exploration & Production news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh sold 111,041 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £107,709.77 ($124,534.36).

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

