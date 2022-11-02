Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 81,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 828,025 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 170.54% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at about $20,130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $29,049,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.