Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

NYSE TREX opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Trex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Trex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

