Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,824,000 after buying an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.87. 471,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

