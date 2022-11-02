Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. 644,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,962 shares of company stock worth $2,126,598. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.