Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774,826 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 483,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

