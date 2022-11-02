The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.83. 480,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

