The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAIN stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 488 ($5.64). The stock had a trading volume of 146,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,882. The firm has a market cap of £860.35 million and a PE ratio of 518.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Scottish American Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($6.34).

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.