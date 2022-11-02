The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 15,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,971,000 after purchasing an additional 969,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 815,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 15,528,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

