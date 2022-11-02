The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $193.48 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

