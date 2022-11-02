The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

