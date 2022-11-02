The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:EDIN opened at GBX 598.87 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 537 ($6.49) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($7.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 602.41.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

