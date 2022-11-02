The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:EDIN opened at GBX 598.87 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 537 ($6.49) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($7.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 602.41.
About The Edinburgh Investment Trust
