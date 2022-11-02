Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. 4,970,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,833. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

