TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.54 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $365.65 million and $26.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00090314 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00068733 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014620 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025207 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006898 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000282 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,137,337 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
