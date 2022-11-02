Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:TPX opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,926,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

