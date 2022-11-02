Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

