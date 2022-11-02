Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of TECK opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

