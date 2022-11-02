Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Down 5.3%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
