Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Down 5.3%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

