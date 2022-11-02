Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 1,121,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $427,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

