Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

