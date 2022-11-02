SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.6 %

SunOpta stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at $727,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Earnings History for SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.