SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SunOpta Stock Up 2.6 %
SunOpta stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
