STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in STORE Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

