STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.
STORE Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
STORE Capital Company Profile
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STORE Capital (STOR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.