StockNews.com Upgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to “Strong-Buy”

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE traded up $10.06 on Tuesday, hitting $476.93. 174,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.01 and a 200-day moving average of $476.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,303,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

