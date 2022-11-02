StockNews.com Upgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to “Strong-Buy”

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.
NYSE CHE traded up $10.06 on Tuesday, hitting $476.93. 174,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.01 and a 200-day moving average of $476.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,303,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
