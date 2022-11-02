Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.91. 16,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

