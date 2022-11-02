Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.